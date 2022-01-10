The Bandarku Ceria Programme sales booth activities held every Sunday is now back in operation, began on 8th January, after being temporarily put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Sales booth activities are only carried out at Jalan Bendahara parking area in front of the Royal Regalia Museum Building from 6 to 11.30 in the morning.

The re-opening of sales booth activities during the Bandarku Ceria Programme is implemented in accordance with the set guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures. Vendors must conducted Antigen Rapid Test and obtained a negative result before resuming their sales activities. Vendors must also completed two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and hold a Green or Yellow BruHealth code. Face masks to be worn at all times while practising social distancing.

Recreational activities are allowed for individuals or small groups. Only visitors who have completed two doses of vaccine are allowed. Children under the age of 11 who have not been vaccinated are allowed to participate in outdoor recreation as long as they are accompanied by their parents or guardians who are fully-vaccinated.

Source: Radio Television Brunei