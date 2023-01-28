Penghulu of Mukim Liang Voting and Selection

The Voting and Selection of the Penghulu of Mukim Liang candidate in Belait District is held for 2 days, starting on 28th January.

The two contending candidates are 41-year old Awang Hasmi Bin Haji Matasim, and Awang Haji Mohamad Yamin Bin Haji Abdul Ranni, aged 37. Both candidates are civil servants and the voting is held at two separate locations. The voting will take place on 29th January, at the Pengiran Anak Puteri Rasyidah Saadatul Bolkiah Secondary School in Lumut from 8 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei