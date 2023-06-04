PBMM focused on helping ‘ordinary’ Filipinos

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. would want to be remembered for his dedication to improve the lives of even the most ordinary Filipinos. Whatever legacy he may leave behind would not matter as long as he succeeded in uplifting the lives of his countrymen, Marcos said in his vlog uploaded on his official Facebook page Saturday. "Kapag wala na ako, sana maalala ako na siya'y talagang tumulong sa pangkaraniwan na taong Pilipino (After my presidency, I hope I would be remembered for helping the ordinary Filipinos)," he said when asked about the legacy he wants to leave behind. Marcos said he is more focused on spending his term helping the Filipino people. "Hindi natin masyadong iniisip iyang legasiya na iyan. Dahil sa dami ng kailangan nating gawin eh trabaho lang muna. Kapag maganda naman ang ating magagawa, iyan ang magiging legasiya na (I am not thinking about my legacy. I will just focus on my job because I have lots of things to do. If I am able to do a good job, that will be my legacy)," he said. "Hindi naman dapat kailangang isipin na ginagawa ito para maalala ako. Ay, hindi. Ginagawa natin lahat para makabuti at makatulong sa taumbayan. Iyan ang aking legasiya (I am not doing this to be remembered. I am not doing that. I am doing everything to help and improve the lives of the people. That's my legacy)," Marcos added. Marcos also invited the public to visit Malacañan Palace's heritage sites to learn about the country's rich history. Bahay Ugnayan Museum, Teus Mansion, and Goldenberg Mansion have been opened to the public. The Bahay Ugnayan features the sitting President, while the Teus Mansion showcases the vibrant and diverse history of the previous ones. "'Yung Teus Mansion ay ang museo para sa mga nagdaang pangulo. Pagkatapos ng termino ko ay nandiyan na rin ako. At ang Bahay Ugnayan naman ay siyang magiging museum para sa kung sinuman ang pangulo sa panahon na 'yun (The Teus Mansion is the museum for the past presidents. After my term, I will be featured in that museum and the Bahay Ugnayan will be the museum for whoever is serving as the President)," Marcos said. On the other hand, the Goldenberg Mansion will be used for the conduct of the so-called "Goldenberg Series," a cultural initiative aimed at raising awareness and celebrating the diverse cultural heritage of the Philippines. Marcos stressed the importance of learning the country's history, saying it would teach Filipinos to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. "Napakahalagang tayo ay alam natin ang kasaysayan ng Pilipino para naman matuto tayo na 'yung mga pagkakamali na ating dating ginawa ay huwag na nating ulitin. 'Yung mga magaganda na nagawa noong nakaraan ay dapat nating ulitin (It's important to know the history so we will learn from past mistakes and avoid repeating those. It will also let us know the good things that we can emulate)," he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency