Powerlifter Pamati-an wins gold at 2023 ASEAN Para Games

The long wait is over. It took 11 years of hard work and dedication before powerlifter Marydol Pama-tian finally achieved success at the ASEAN Para Games. On Sunday, the 39-year-old athlete from Tagana-an, Surigao del Norte claimed the gold (total lift) and silver (best lift) medals in the women's 41kg category at the National Paralympic Committee of Cambodia Hall. Pamati-an and Latsami Sepaseuth of Laos both finished with a total of 216kgs after three attempts but the Filipina was awarded the gold medal for being the first one to get the total. It was a different scenario in the best lift when Pamatian had to settle for the silver medal when was beaten by Eneng Paridah of Indonesia in the match-up after both submitted identical 75kgs in their third attempts. "At last, I won the gold and silver medals. All the hardships have paid off," said Pamati-an after the awarding ceremony. She is a bronze medalist at the ASEAN Para Games in Myanmar (2014), Singapore (2015) and Indonesia (2022). "I've been training so hard and I am happy for what I have accomplished here in Cambodia. I am also very grateful to the people who are supporting me, especially Adeline Dumapong-Ancheta, who has inspired me all these years," said Pamati-an, a single parent to a 15-year-old son. Paralympian Achelle Guion also contributed two silver medals coming from the women's 45kg category, duplicating her performance in Surakarta last year. "I am happy for winning the silver medals," said the 51-year-old Guion, who was born and raised in Sipalay, Negros Occidental province but is now residing in Cainta, Rizal. Guion lost to Ni Nengah Widiasih of Indonesia, who set a new Games record of 99kgs in the best lift to erase the 97kgs she set in 2022. Widiasih tallied 293kgs while the Filipina registered 224kgs. Meanwhile, rookie Rose Ann Lita placed fourth in the women's 50kg category with a total lift of 279kgs. Dang Thi Linh Phuong of Vietnam ranked first with a total lift of 279kgs (91-93-95) followed by Kamolpan Kraratpet of Thailand with 175kgs (85-90-96x) and Nur 'Aini Binte Mohamad Yasli of Singapore with 155kgs (75-80x-80). In the men's division, Romeo Tayawa failed to repeat his two-bronze medal performance in 2022 and finished fourth in the men's up to 54kg category. Nguyen Binh An of Vietnam tallied 429kgs (141-143-145) to win the gold medal while compatriot, Huyn Ngoc Phung got the silver medal with 392kgs (128-131-133). Thanakrit Makkin torn of Thailand grabbed the bronze medal with 236kgs (117-119-126x). Newcomer Jules Empizo was fifth in the men's up to 49kg category with a total lift of 160kgs. (75-85-90x) behind Pia Laophakdee of Laos with 242kgs (116x-118-124). The gold medal went to Le Van Cong of Vietnam with 496kgs (162-166-168). A. Hadi of Indonesia tallied 489kgs (160-163-166) to secure the silver medal and compatriot Nur Irmansyah won the bronze medal with 362kgs (117-120-125).

Source: Philippines News Agency