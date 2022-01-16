The Minister of Religious Affairs shared on the opening of the Second Stage of schooling session which will start on the 17th of January 2022. The minister further explained that the opening of the second stage involves students in Primary 5 and 6 of religious schools as well as students in Years 7 to 9 of Arabic schools and the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute.

In the second phase, Years 7 to 9 of Arabic schools and the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute will start face-to-face learning sessions four days a week namely Monday to Thursday and online learning every Saturday as in the first phase, in addition to Years 10 and 11 students as well as Pre University 1 and Pre University 2 who started school in the First Stage. In the second phase all students involved will study face-to-face for 4 days and 1 day online.

While students at the primary school level, namely Years 5 and 6 of Arabic schools as well as students at the Religious Pre-School and Primary 1 to 4 will continue with online learning or given a Home Learning Pack for students in need.

Source: Radio Television Brunei