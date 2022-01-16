The Minister of Religious Affairs in a statement also touched on the ART implemented during the opening of the school session in the First Stage of the Early Endemic Phase.

At the first stage, the school opening went smoothly in which the students underwent the ART which was conducted once a week. The test results of all students were negative. Only one case was found to be a false positive and PCR test was then conducted.

At the second stage, the ART for Arabic School students will be implemented in their respective schools. Meanwhile, for Religious School students at the secondary level, the ART will be conducted at their respective secondary schools. The Ministry of Religious Affairs has provided a form as a confirmation to indicate that they have taken the ART.

Source: Radio Television Brunei