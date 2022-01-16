The opening of face-to-face schooling for Kindergartens 1 and 2 is the result of several discussions by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health as well as studies by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports on public views.

According to the Minister of Health, more than 70 percent of parents agreed that the kindergarten should be reopened. It takes into account that most of the parents have to work. The opening of the kindergarten, added Yang Berhormat, is in accordance with the set SOPs, including a 30 percent capacity limit and all school staff must complete their vaccination. The Antigen Rapid Test should also be performed at least once a week.

Source: Radio Television Brunei