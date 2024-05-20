Legislative Oversight Identifies Legal Flaws in Construction at Chocolate Hills

Sagbayan, Bohol - A House committee identified significant legal shortcomings that permitted construction within the protected Chocolate Hills, a renowned national heritage site in Bohol. This revelation emerged during a House Committee on Natural Resources hearing held on Monday.

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke at the hearing, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) failed to prevent the development of Captain's Peak resort despite existing protections for the site. He criticized the DENR for not upholding the stipulations of the UNESCO-declared geological park, highlighting a series of legislative amendments and historic declarations that complicated the site's legal status.

The site, declared "alienable and disposable" by the government since the 1920s, was made a natural monument under Proclamation No. 1037 by former President Fidel V. Ramos, aimed at prohibiting any construction. However, this was later modified under Proclamation No. 333 during President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo's administration, which allowed construction beyond 20 meters from the baseline of each hill, creating a loophole that facilitated the recent developments.

Tulfo expressed dismay over the misuse of what he described as a national treasure and tourist attraction, criticizing past administrative decisions that allowed such constructions. He asserted that the responsibility to correct these errors lay with the DENR, which failed to act.

Committee chair, Negros Occidental 2nd District Rep. Alfredo Marañon III, and Kabataan Party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel concurred with Tulfo's assessment, pointing to DENR's significant oversight. The committee vowed to make swift recommendations to amend the law and prevent similar issues in the future, aiming to safeguard the Chocolate Hills and other national heritage sites more effectively.