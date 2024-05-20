Cebu City Acting Mayor Halts Procurement for Palarong Pambansa Amid Review

Cebu City, Philippines — Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has ordered a halt on all procurement activities for the forthcoming Palarong Pambansa scheduled for July, as part of an effort to ensure transparency and adherence to governmental procurement standards.

According to Philippines News Agency, the acting mayor directed the city government's Bids and Awards Committees for Goods and Services, and for Infrastructure and Consulting Services, to defer pending activities related to the 2024 Palarong Pambansa. The suspension affects various procurement stages, including the conduct of bidding, issuance of awards, purchase orders, contracts, and other activities leading up to an award.

Garcia emphasized that the suspension is intended to promote good governance and align with the principles of transparency and accountability. He cited the necessity of ensuring that all contracts comply with the provisions of Republic Act 9184, known as the Government Procurement Reform Act, and its implementing rules and regulations. During a press conference at the Cebu City Sports Center, Garcia noted concerns about budget priorities and unnecessary expenditures raised by other city offices.

Despite the suspension, the acting mayor clarified that other ongoing preparations for the national sports event should proceed without disruption. This includes the construction of the track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center, which he inspected on Monday. Garcia expressed optimism that the renovation would be completed in time for the multi-event sports competition, which hosts elementary and secondary student-athletes from July 6 to 17.