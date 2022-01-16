The Minister of Health also shared on the accomplishments of the National Vaccination Programme as of the 14th of January 2022.

The overall population rate who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 94.7 percent. Meanwhile, the rate of those who have received two doses is 93.7 percent; while 31.9 percent have received three doses of the vaccine. The Ministry of Health also informed that the Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Services for house-to-house service will be conducted next week for pre-selected patients who have limited movement or are bedridden. The house-to-house service will be conducted in several Mukims from 9 in the morning until 2.30 in the afternoon on the following dates: 17th January 2022 at Mukim Gadong ‘A’, Mukim Berakas ‘A’ and Mukim Berakas ‘B’.

On 18th January 2022 at Mukim Telisai, Mukim Labi and Mukim Bukit Sawat. On 19th January 2022 at Mukim Pengkalan Batu, Mukim Kilanas, Mukim Sengkurong and Mukim Kuala Belait; while on 20th January 2022, the Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Services will be at Mukim Berakas ‘B’ and Mukim Keriam, and on 22nd January 2022 at Mukim Tanjong Maya, Mukim Gadong ‘A’ and Mukim Gadong ‘B’. Patients who are eligible for the house-to-house service will be contacted in advance by the Ministry of Health for early screening, and those contacted will need to share details of their identity card or passport, as well as BruHims card or its number, if available. Meanwhile, the movement restriction carried out from 10 at night to 4 in the morning, no violation of the directive was recorded.

Source: Radio Television Brunei