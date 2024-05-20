BOI Approves PHP 2 Billion Dairy and Plant-Based Beverage Facility in Laguna

BAY, LAGUNA - The Board of Investments (BOI) has greenlit a PHP 2-billion investment by Metro Pacific Dairy Farms, Inc. (MPDF) for the development of an integrated dairy farm and processing facility in Bay, Laguna.

According to Philippines News Agency, the facility is scheduled to begin operations in March 2025 and will focus on producing high-quality dairy and plant-based beverages.

Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo highlighted the significance of introducing advanced dairy farming technology through this project, which is expected to enhance production efficiency and increase local output of dairy and plant-based beverages. The new facility will include housing for 1,000 cows and aims to produce approximately 6.5 million liters of raw milk annually.

Rodolfo emphasized the project's role in bolstering food security and reducing the Philippines' reliance on imported milk. He noted that greater self-sufficiency in dairy supply is essential for providing Filipino consumers with access to fresh, local products. Currently, the National Dairy Authority reports that the country imports 99 percent of its dairy, with a total demand of 2.93 billion liters.

The BOI also pointed out the growing market interest in plant-based beverages, with current local production capacity estimated at 24.4 million liters. The MPDF project is expected to increase this capacity by 12 percent, achieving a total of 27.4 million liters per year. This enhancement will help meet the forecasted demand of 28.8 million liters by 2025, enabling local production to fulfill 95 percent of the anticipated market needs.