House Leaders Urge Senate to Consider Bill on Rice Tariffication Law Amendments Before Adjournment

MANILA - On Monday, leaders of the House of Representatives called on the Senate to expedite their consideration of a bill aimed at amending the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL). House Bill (HB) 10381, which is set for approval on Tuesday, intends to reinstate the price stabilization and supply regulation roles of the National Food Authority (NFA).

According to Philippines News Agency, there is hope that the Senate will pass its version of the RTL amendments before the congressional sine die adjournment scheduled to begin on May 25. During a press conference, Suarez emphasized the potential impact of the bill, stating that its immediate implementation could decrease rice prices by nearly PHP 15. He underscored the unified goal of ensuring affordable rice prices and urged the Senate to act promptly.

The bill has faced opposition from some senators, who have raised concerns about corruption linked to restoring the NFA's authority to sell and import rice. However, Suarez defended the amendments, clarifying that their purpose is to ensure food security and manage rice prices effectively.

House Assistant Majority Leaders, Representatives Amparo Maria Zamora from Taguig’s 2nd district and Jay Khonghun from Zambales’ 1st district, highlighted that HB 10381 would enhance the government's capability to store rice and intervene in the market during emergencies and shortages. Assistant Majority Leader Paolo Ortega of La Union’s 1st district also stressed the urgency of the Senate's response to the bill, noting that it has been classified as an urgent measure.

The bill, which was approved on its second reading on May 14, also mandates maintaining sufficient buffer stock requirements sourced from local farmers' organizations and cooperatives.