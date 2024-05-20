No Filipinos Injured in Mount Ibu Eruption, Confirms Department of Migrant Workers

Jakarta, Indonesia — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has confirmed that no Filipinos were injured during the recent eruption of Mount Ibu in Indonesia's North Maluku province. The announcement came late Monday, following a violent volcanic event that prompted evacuations and raised alert levels.

According to Philippines News Agency, through its Migrant Workers Office in Singapore (MWO-SG), reported that no Filipinos or overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were affected by the eruption. Indonesian authorities also confirmed that no foreigners were injured in the incident. Mount Ibu, located approximately 310 kilometers from Manado City on the island of Halmahera, expelled ash up to four kilometers into the air, as stated by Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.

The Volcanological Survey of Indonesia elevated Mount Ibu’s alert status to the highest level on May 16 following multiple eruptions earlier in the month. In response to the volcanic activity, residents from seven nearby villages were evacuated, and a safety perimeter of seven kilometers (about 4.35 miles) around the volcano was established.

The DMW noted that there are approximately 550 Filipinos residing in the affected area, all of whom are safe following the volcanic activity.