The British High Commission in Brunei Darussalam has nominated the Minister of Health for the United Kingdom and Asia Pacific Kindness and Leadership 50 Leading Lights based on the exemplary kind leadership the Minister of Health has demonstrated, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is also based on the continuous engagement in a positive learning environment that helps workers build confidence and allow them to utilize their talents and express their views and ideas without fear and hesitations. The leading lights were chosen after careful review by a distinguished panel comprising representatives from different industry across both United Kingdom & Asia Pacific regions

Source: Radio Television Brunei