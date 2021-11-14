Various capacity building programs and infrastructure facilities are provided by the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, in an effort to develop excellent and successful youths. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office stated the matter during the Dialogue Session with the Youth of the Village Consultative Council and the Mosque Youth Association held virtually, yesterday morning. The session was organized by the Dasar Belia Negara and Strategy, DBNS Youth Advisory Group in collaboration with the Brunei Youth Council.

Yang Berhormat added that in carrying out beneficial activities, the MPK and mosque youths play a role together with the youth movement in helping to reduce social ills among the community.

During the dialogue session, Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash’ari, as chairman of DBNS Youth Advisory Group and President of the Brunei Youth Council also stated the importance of collaborations among youth MPKs and youth mosque groups by encouraging them to work with existing bodies such as the Brunei Youth Council to enhance their respective capacities. More than 60 participants joined the dialogue session aimed at raising awareness on youth programmes and initiatives; as well as the youth’s view on the country’s development. Also in attendance, were Members of the Legislative Council and Permanent Secretaries.

Source: Radio Television Brunei