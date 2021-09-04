As one of the initiatives to provide more efficient services to the public, Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei, TAIB announced the new 24 Hour Call Centre Line number, which is 222 0299.

It aims to expand the range of services available to customers. It is also hoped that the line will make it easier for customers who need assistance on all banking products and services to interact “directly” with TAIB’s customer service staff on their banking needs.

As an alternative, TAIB can also be reached via email at ‘enquiry@taib.com.bn’ or visit ‘www.taib.com.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei