The Minister of Health also shared the accomplishments of the National Vaccination Program as of the 7th of January 2022.

The overall rate of population who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 94.6 percent, those with two doses of the vaccine is 93.6 percent, while those who have received three doses of the vaccine is 26.8 percent.

The Ministry of Health also informed that the Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Services for house-to-house service will be conducted next week for pre-selected patients who have limited movement or are bedridden. The service will be conducted in several Mukims from 9 in the morning until 2.30 in the afternoon.

On 10th of January 2022, the service will be in Mukim Bato Apoi, Mukim Bokok, Mukim Bangar and Mukim Amo; on 11th of January in Mukim Pekan Tutong, Mukim Keriam and Mukim Liang; 12th of January in Mukim Telisai and Mukim Liang; 13th of January in Mukim Berakas ‘B’ and on the 15th of January it will be conducted in Mukim Berakas B and Mukim Pekan Tutong.

Patients eligible for the house-to-house service will be contacted in advance by the Ministry of Health for early screening, and they will need to share details of their identity card or passport, as well as Bru-HIMS card or number if available.

Meanwhile, the movement restrictions carried out from 10 last night until 4 yesterday morning, 2 violations of the directive nationwide were issued with compound fines, of which both were violations of the directive to stay at home.

