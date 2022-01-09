20 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed yesterday, bringing the total COVID-19 cases to 15,597. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health stated the matter at a media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation held yesterday afternoon at Dewan Al’Afiah, Ministry of Health.

Of the total, 15 are local cases and 5 are import cases. The number of new cases is the result of 1,583 lab tests carried out in the past 24 hours. The rate of positive cases is 1.3 percent. Among the cases being treated at the National Isolation Centre, one case is in Category 4 which requires oxygen assistance and is under close monitoring. 5 cases recovered yesterday, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Brunei Darussalam to 15,350 cases with total active cases at 145. Meanwhile, the bed occupancy rate in isolation centres nationwide is 3.9 percent.

Source: Radio Television Brunei