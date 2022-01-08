VinFast VF 9

HERE Navigation provides VinFast with a highly customizable and upgradeable navigation experience throughout the life cycle of its smart electric cars

HERE SDK offers users a seamless driving experience via VinFast’s mobile application

CES 2022 / Singapore – VinFast , Vietnam’s leading manufacturer of premium automobiles and the first Vietnamese automotive brand to launch in global markets, today announced that its first three smart electric car models VF e34, VF 8, and VF 9 will be deploying HERE Navigation , a one-stop navigation application, for its connected in-vehicle navigation experience. VinFast will also be integrating HERE’s software development kit (SDK) into its dedicated smartphone mobile application to deliver a seamless and smart driving experience.

HERE Navigation will offer VinFast’s Electric Vehicles (EVs) drivers a peace of mind by providing multi-stop route planning based on the charge level of the car, as well as automatic addition of charging stops should drivers decide to make a re-route, all powered by the HERE EV Charge Points Point of Interest (POIs) and application programming interface (API). With daily updates to the EV Charge Points POIs, global coverage and up-to-date availability information of EV Charge Points, drivers will be reassured to always stay charged and drive efficiently with routes planned for the EV’s maximized range.

HERE Navigation further enables VinFast to take advantage of the navigation as a service model provided by HERE to achieve a simplified infotainment supply chain and development process. This enables the Vietnamese automaker to update and upgrade its navigation offerings with new features and services throughout the vehicle’s life cycle. The benefit of doing so includes lowering costs and improving scalability, allowing VinFast to deliver a unique In-Vehicle-Infotainment (IVI) system and having an edge over its competition.

VinFast EV drivers will enjoy a rich and embedded experience that includes online and offline search and routing, traffic information, active lane assistance, and turn-by-turn voice guidance that allows drivers to stay focused while driving. With HERE SDK integrated into VinFast’s mobile application, users can leverage advanced location services at their fingertips to support their journeys.

“In the era of connected vehicle, it’s important for us to remain competitive by being agile and flexible with our offerings,” said Hong Sang Bae, Chief Technology Officer at VinFast. “The services put forth by HERE are outstanding and they offer one of the most customizable, reliable, and accurate navigation systems for electric vehicles. Not only are these services cost-effective and highly scalable, they provide our drivers with an upgraded overall navigation and driving experience. Thanks to the collaboration with HERE, we are able to carry out our mission to offer one of the best intelligent mobility experiences to our customers.”

Abhijit Sengupta, Director and Head of Business for Southeast Asia and India at HERE Technologies said, “VinFast has been making impressive headway in the Southeast Asia automotive industry, and are continuing to do so globally. We’re proud that they have chosen our services for their first smart electric vehicle line-up. End-users can expect to be greeted with a unique IVI system that can also be connected to their mobile phones, providing a truly connected driving experience.”

The VF e34 electric cars are now available in Vietnam. A handover ceremony for the first batch of the cars to its customers was held in December 2021, at VinFast’s manufacturing complex, located in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com .

About Vingroup and VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com .

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Learn more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en .

