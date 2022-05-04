Forbes Names N2Growth Near the Top of the 2022 List of Best Executive Recruiting Firms for the Sixth Consecutive Year

PHILADELPHIA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — N2Growth, a global leader in human and organizational performance and executive search firm, announced today that it was named to the Forbes 2022 list of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms for the sixth consecutive year, entering the top 10.

Kelli Vukelic, Chief Executive Officer at N2Growth, said, “Exceptional achievements are never the result of chance. It is always the result of high intention, sincere effort, intelligent direction, and skillful execution. The N2Growth team strives for excellence every day, as seen by the quality of their actions with clients and the integrity of our intent to challenge industry norms for the benefit of extraordinary and distinct client outcomes. Every year, this recognition for our firm is so meaningful to us as our clients and candidates take the time to recognize our team’s hard work and unwavering determination on their behalf.”

Forbes partnered with analytics firm Statista to survey 31,000 recruiters and 6,900 job candidates, and hiring managers who had worked with recruitment agencies. Respondents were asked to nominate up to 10 recruiting firms in the executive and professional search categories, and those working in firms were not able to vote for themselves. Approximately 22,400 nominations were considered in the final analysis, and firms with the most recommendations ranked highest on the list.

The Forbes Best Executive Recruiting Firms list is based on nominations from survey participants in three target groups:

External recruiters (e. g., headhunters, HR consultants, staffing experts)

HR managers/hiring managers from companies as clients of recruiting firms

Candidates who have had experience with a recruiting firm (e. g., obtained a position)

The 2022 award consists of 200 Executive Search Firms, and N2Growth has been named at the top of the list by Forbes. This year’s ranking is the latest of several accolades that N2Growth has received in 2022. Earlier this year, Hunt Scanlon ranked N2Growth amongst the Global 40 best executive recruiting firms and the Top 50 Healthcare & Life Sciences executive search firms.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leadership consulting and executive search firm with practices serving all industries and functions. Consistently ranked amongst Forbes’ Best Executive Recruiting Firms, N2Growth serves more than 50 markets across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

