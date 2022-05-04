DiGiCOR now offers the GRAID SupremeRAID™ SR-1000 to enterprise server customers, delivering world-record performance, best-in-class data protection, maximum flexibility, and superior scalability.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GRAID Technology is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with DiGiCOR, the leading provider of flexible IT Infrastructure solutions for enterprise IT-related needs and challenges throughout Australia and New Zealand.

DiGiCOR, a major player in the Australian and New Zealand niche ICT Infrastructure market since 1997, provides server, data storage, workstation, networking, edge computing, and IoT solutions for Supermicro, Intel, Seagate, DDN, Western Digital, Chenbro, IX Systems and ASUS systems.

“DiGiCOR is proud to partner with GRAID Technology in our mission to optimize and improve the lives of our customers through innovative technology,” said Richard Huang, CEO of DiGiCOR. “Known for disrupting the storage industry as the most powerful and flexible NVMe SSD RAID card in the world, GRAID’s credibility, enthusiasm, and forward-thinking approach is a welcome addition to the DiGiCOR family.“

The extreme flexibility and scalability of DiGiCOR’s solutions provide the ideal platform to leverage the simplicity and performance capabilities of GRAID’s SupremeRAID™ SR-1000 offering. GRAID is proud to partner with DiGiCOR to offer flexible, easy-to-configure IT Infrastructure solutions that drive a lower cost of deployment along with improved customer satisfaction.

“We are extremely pleased to announce this new relationship,” said Leander Yu, CEO and President of GRAID Technology. “DiGiCOR has long been known for providing businesses with the latest and most innovative infrastructure technologies at highly competitive prices; our partnership will be an unbeatable combination.”

To learn more about DiGiCOR and GRAID, visit https://digicor.com.au/ partner/graid.

About DiGiCOR

Established in 1997, DiGiCOR Is an enterprise IT Infrastructure solutions provider. Our purpose is to provide a range of Industry-Leading enterprise IT Infrastructure solutions by customizing servers, storage, workstations, networking and IoT systems to meet the demands of different industries and to enable businesses to achieve their objectives. Over the years, we have expanded in Australia and New Zealand and have offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Auckland. With our team of specialists in our niche focus, we continue to work towards using technology to optimize various businesses. You can learn more about us or get into contact with us through our website, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About GRAID

GRAID Technology is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with an office in Ontario, CA, and an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan. Named one of the Ten Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021 by CRN, GRAID SupremeRAID™ performance is breaking world records as the first NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance: a single SupremeRAID™ card delivers 16 million IOPS and 110GB/s of throughput. For more information on GRAID Technology, visit graidtech.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Additional Resources

GRAID featured by StorageReview.com

Contact

Andrea Eaken

andrea.eaken@graidtech.com

1-800-GRAID-10

Related Images

Image 1: GRAID Technology and DiGiCOR

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment