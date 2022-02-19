The Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry of Brunei Darussalam AITI announced the launch of its new initiative to boost digital adoption amongst the local Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSME’s through a programme called Productivity and Efficiency Joint Funding for Digital Adoption Scheme, PENJANA. The announcement was made in a press conference yesterday.

In line with supporting the strategic objectives of Digital Economy Masterplan 2025 and AITI Strategic 2020-2025, the PENJANA Scheme was introduced to assist local MSME’s to use digital solutions in improving their productivity as well as enabling their business operations with digital capabilities to achieve internal efficiencies, cost reductions and better service offerings to stay competitive in the digital economy.

Applications for the PENJANA Scheme are now open for all local MSME’s including those in the non-ICT sector. MSMEs who wish to apply for this Scheme can submit their application forms with a quotation from the pre-approved solution vendor. The closing date for submission of application is on the 28th of February 2022 at 3 in the afternoon. Further details can be obtained at www.AITI.gov.bn/penjana. Meanwhile, local ICT vendors who wish to propose their digital solutions and participate in the PENJANA Scheme are to email at: info@aiti.gov.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei