Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam BIBD this morning launched the Sustainable Nation Campaign which is part of the Small and Medium Enterprises series, BIBD SME 360. The campaign was launched in an effort to combat the climate change crisis as well as move towards a circular economy specifically for small business and the public in general.

The 4 month campaign will gather various partners from various sectors including government agencies and NGO’s. The campaign also aims to promote a culture of reducing, reusing and recycling. In addition, among the topics discussed in the eco-talk series are climate crisis, sustainable development goals and plastic pollution.

Source: Radio Television Brunei