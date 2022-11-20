Message in Conjunction with World Children’s Day 2022

​All levels of society play an important role in safeguarding the rights and well-being of children in the country. The Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports underlined the matter in a message in conjunction with the World Children’s Day 2022.

According to Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad, society needs to realise that, guaranteeing the best future for children is a shared responsibility and not to be borne only by parents; so protecting children starts from the family, followed by the community, government and non-government institutions and whole of nation, in line with international commitments. Towards that, national efforts have been organised through a whole of nation and holistic action plan, through the Plan of Action on the Well-being of Children 2020-2024, under the National Council of Social Issues.

Yang Berhormat added, the government will continue to formulate strategies, policies and programmes for the well-being and development of children, while parents, families, neighbours, communities and strategic partners are called upon to continue to work together to ensure that children will be protected and guided, to remain resilient in the face of future challenges. Hence, any individual found to have committed crimes against children will receive the appropriate punishment in accordance to the Law in Brunei Darussalam, regardless of who they are. World Children’s Day is celebrated every 20th November and this year celebration carries a theme “A Better Future for Every Child”.

Source: Radio Television Brunei