Golden Jubilee Celebration Closing Ceremony

​The Muda Hashim Secondary School in Tutong has reached its 50th Anniversary. Various events and activities were lined up to further enliven the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the school. The closing ceremony for the celebration was held at the school hall in Tutong Town.

Present was Awang Mohammad Sofian bin Haji Basri, Acting Tutong District Officer. At the event, several special rooms were officially named. Also held were also several exhibitions, competitions and activities involving students and parents as well as a Grand Carnival where part of the proceeds from the rental of the sales booth will be donated to the Association of Disabled Children, KACA.

Source: Radio Television Brunei