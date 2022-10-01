The opening ceremony for the 6th Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB) Sports Fiesta was held at the Multipurpose Hall, UTB. Present as the Guest of Honour to officiate the Ceremony was the Assistant Vice-Chancellor (Industry and Services), Yang Mulia Dr. Mohamad Saiful bin Haji Omar.

The ceremony began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah and Doa Selamat. This was followed by an opening speech by the Chairperson of 6th UTB Sports Fiesta, Yang Mulia Awang Muhammad Aiman @ Mahadi bin Aidee Suherman and speech by the Guest of Honour.

The Guest of Honour then officiated the launching of the 6th UTB Sports Fiesta 2022. It proceeded with flag hoisting of the four teams namely Xlr8 (Blue), Crtiv (Grey), Pro-Xtiv (Purple) and Xcel (Yellow). The reading of the Sports pledge was led by Yang Mulia Abdul Hakamil Adli bin Haji Abdul Halim, President of Futsal Club, session 2022/2023.

The Sports Fiesta will be held for about 4 weeks from 27 September 2022 to 29 October 2022 comprising of 11 sports namely futsal, netball, touch rugby, frisbee, badminton, volleyball, swimming, dodgeball, basketball, pool, bowling; E-sports; Track and Field events.

These sporting events will take place at various venues including UTB Multipurpose Hall; Sports Complex Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD); iBowl Utama Bowling Centre, Batu Besurat; Master Alim Pool and Café, Kiulap; Brunei Basketball Association; OneForAllFutsal.bn; and Padang & Belapan Air Force, Kompleks Sukan Negara Hassanal Bolkiah, Rimba.

UTB Sports Fiesta is a biennial sports event organised by Executive Committees (EXCO) Sports, one of the Executive Committees under the UTB Student Representative Council. With the EXCO Sports vision of bringing people together and exposing new students to what university life has to offer, this year’s slogan for the 6th Sports Fiesta will be “Presenting Opportunity Where Everyone Rises (POWER),” which aims to encourage students and staff to work together to achieve a common goal while also growing in camaraderie and creating a memorable experience for everyone involved in this journey to achieve their shared vision.

Source: Universiti Teknologi Brunei