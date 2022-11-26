​The Labour Force Survey, LFS 2022 conducted by the Department of Economic Planning and Statistic, Ministry of Finance and Economy has started on 14th of November. The survey will be conducted for four weeks and will end on 11th of December.

Results from the LFS 2022 will provide an important source of information for evidence-based decision making, planning and policy formulation for socio-economic and research purposes. 3,200 selected families selected for Labour Force Survey 2022 have been notified through a letter of notification.

During the survey, the heads and household members are being interviewed face-to-face by the appointed survey officers. Selected households are reminded to ensure that the interviewers visiting their premises are those appointed by using their survey pass, appointment letter and identity card as well as JPES official vest.

For any inquiries, contact 223 3344 ext. 462; or email ‘info.statistics@jpes.gov.bn’ or visit ‘deps.mofe.gov.bn’, Instagram ‘@statistics.jpes’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei