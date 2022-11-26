Customs Operation

​Three individuals were detained for the offence of possessing various types of contraband during three separate operations carried out by the Law Enforcement Division, Royal Customs and Excise Department, currently.

In first operation carried out at the Kampung Rimba National Housing Scheme, a local man aged 61 was detained for possessing 9 cartons of cigarettes and 71 packets of cigarettes. Also seized, cash amounting to $224.95, believed to be proceeds from the sale of contraband.

Meanwhile, in another operation at the Skim Tanah Kurnia Rakyat Jati Mumong, Kuala Belait, two male permanent residents aged 17 and 50 were detained for the offence of possessing 19 packets of cigarettes and a vape unit.

In the third operation conducted at Kampung Sungai Bunga and Kampung Sungai Besar, 1,350 cartons cigarettes and 20 cans of alcoholic drinks and a fibre-glass boat with its engine were seized. The individuals involved were brought to the Law Enforcement Office for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei