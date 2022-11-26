List of Successful Tenderers for 2-Digit Special Numbers

​The list of successful tenderers for the Closed Tender of Vehicle Registration Number, VRN for the 2-digit Special Numbers will be announced on the Department of Land Transport’s official website.

The Department of Land Transport, Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications in its media release informed that successful bidders are required to collect their Award Letter from Monday, 28th November 2022 at LTD Headquarters.

For any inquiries, contact LTD during office hours at 245 1990 or 91, WhatsApp to ‘+673 718 1641’ or Talian Darussalam 123, or email to ‘info_ltd@jpd.gov.bn’. The public can also visit LTD’s website at ‘www.jpd.gov.bn’ and Instagram ‘@jpd.bn’ for more information.

Source: Radio Television Brunei