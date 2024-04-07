Kolej International Graduate Studies Alumni Association Enhances Ramadhan with Special Events

Kiulap - The Kolej International Graduate Studies Alumni Association recently hosted 'Santai, Kira Imarahkan Ramadan' and 'Sahur Sabtu' events at the college campus in Kiulap. These gatherings aimed to enrich the Ramadhan experience for attendees, providing both spiritual insight and support for local businesses.

According to Radio Television Brunei, The event featured a talk titled 'Apa Khabar Ramadan Kita?' ('How's Our Ramadhan?'), focusing on valuable practices learned during the holy month. Furthermore, the Sahur Sabtu event created a platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to showcase their products and services, fostering community support for local business ventures.