Over 60 participants are taking part in the Kampung Ukong Youth Camp Programme. The 4-day programme is held at Kampung Ukong, Tutong District from yesterday.

Awang Mohammad Sofian bin Haji Basri, Acting Tutong District Officer in his speech stated that the programme is an example of an excellent youth capacity development programme and supports the four core strategies of the national youth policy goals. It is one of the chosen activities designed to give exposure to leadership in line with the theme of the 17th National Youth Day Celebration – Future Ready Youth. The programme is organised for the second time by the Kampung Ukong Consultative Council through its Youth Bureau Section in collaboration with the Youth and Sports Department, Tutong District office, Tutong District Scouts Association as well as Red Crescent Association and Brunei Darussalam Astronomical Society.

Source: Radio Television Brunei