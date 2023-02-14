Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Singapore have the potentials for both countries to further collaborate in realizing the shared visions for supply chain resilience, economic growth and prosperity. The Permanent Secretary for Economy, Trade and Industry at the Ministry of Finance and Economy stated the matter at the 1st Joint Committee Meeting between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Singapore held at the International Convention Centre, Berakas.

Doctor Dayang Hajah May Fa'ezah binti Haji Ahmad Ariffin acknowledged the very close relations between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Singapore and the importance of strengthening trade and cooperation between both countries pertaining to food supply, medical products, energy sector, and green economy. The Meeting was also chaired by Lee Chuan Teck, Permanent Secretary for Development at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Republic of Singapore. The Joint Committee meeting established under the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU on Strengthening Trade and Investment Cooperation in Food and Medical Products, as well as on Cooperation in Energy and Green Economy signed between the two countries on 24th of August 2022.

Source: Radio Television Brunei