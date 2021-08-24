In an effort to ensure the smooth running of the relevant work process as the country faces the second wave of COVID-19, the Public Service Commission has informed on the changes in the procedure for delivering Job Offer Letters to successful candidates and the procedure for submissions of Job Offer Acceptance/Rejection Letters.

The Job Offer Letter will be delivered to successful candidates via E-mail. Candidates are advised to always check their email including Junk/Spam folders. The original copy of the Offer Letter will be delivered through the postal service.

Meanwhile, the Job Acceptance/Rejection Letter can be submitted through E-mail at ‘ulp.spa@spa.gov.bn’ or through Drop Box provided at Main entrance, 1st Floor, Public Service Commission Building, Old Airport, Berakas during office hours.

For further inquiries, contact WhatsApp at 737 1961 or e-mail to ‘query@spa.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei