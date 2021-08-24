For the health and safety of its employees and customers, Baiduri Bank has implemented a number of precautionary measures in assisting to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Customers are advised to use online services namely Baiduri b.Digital Personal and Business i-Banking for the purpose of bill payment and others. Apart from that, video consultation services can also be made through an appointment on the bank’s website at ‘www.baiduri.com.bn’.

Baiduri Bank Group has also changed its operating hours and service operations at its branches following this situation. Customers who wish to make an appointment can contact, 244 9666.

Source: Radio Television Brunei