Seven programmes for admission in January 2022 at the Institute of Brunei Technical Education are now offered to citizens and permanent residents of Brunei Darussalam.
- HNTec in Automobile Technology
- NTec in Light Vehicle Mechanic
- ISQ in Marking and Fitting (Oil and
Gas Industry)
- ISQ in Rigging (Oil and Gas Industry)
- ISQ – Scaffolding (Oil and Gas
Industry)
School of Energy & Amp, Engineering Central
IBTE Kampus Mekanikal
- NTEC – Culinary Operations
School of Hospitality & Tourism
IBTE Kampus Sultan Saiful Rijal
- ISQ in Welding School
School of Energy & Engineering Satellite
IBTE Kampus Jefri Bolkiah
- ISQ in Welding School
School of Energy & Engineering Satellite
IBTE Kampus Sultan Bolkiah
The programmes will be conducted at the IBTE Mechanical campus; IBTE Sultan Saiful Rijal Campus; IBTE Jefri Bolkiah Campus and IBTE Sultan Bolkiah Campus.
Application form can be obtained through the website at ‘ibte.edu.bn/tvecas’ and the closing date for applications is on the 18th of September 2021. Any inquiries on the application process can be contacted via email, ‘tvecas@ibte.edu.bn’.
Source: Radio Television Brunei