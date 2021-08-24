Seven programmes for admission in January 2022 at the Institute of Brunei Technical Education are now offered to citizens and permanent residents of Brunei Darussalam.

 

 

  • HNTec in Automobile Technology
  • NTec in Light Vehicle Mechanic
  • ISQ in Marking and Fitting (Oil and

Gas Industry)

  • ISQ in Rigging (Oil and Gas Industry)
  • ISQ – Scaffolding (Oil and Gas

Industry)

 

School of Energy & Amp, Engineering Central

IBTE Kampus Mekanikal

 

  • NTEC – Culinary Operations

 

School of Hospitality & Tourism

IBTE Kampus Sultan Saiful Rijal

 

  • ISQ in Welding School

School of Energy & Engineering Satellite

IBTE Kampus Jefri Bolkiah

 

  • ISQ in Welding School

School of Energy & Engineering Satellite

IBTE Kampus Sultan Bolkiah

 

The programmes will be conducted at the IBTE Mechanical campus; IBTE Sultan Saiful Rijal Campus; IBTE Jefri Bolkiah Campus and IBTE Sultan Bolkiah Campus.

 

Application form can be obtained through the website at ‘ibte.edu.bn/tvecas’ and the closing date for applications is on the 18th of September 2021. Any inquiries on the application process can be contacted via email, ‘tvecas@ibte.edu.bn’.

 

Source: Radio Television Brunei

