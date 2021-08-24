Seven programmes for admission in January 2022 at the Institute of Brunei Technical Education are now offered to citizens and permanent residents of Brunei Darussalam.

HNTec in Automobile Technology

NTec in Light Vehicle Mechanic

ISQ in Marking and Fitting (Oil and

Gas Industry)

ISQ in Rigging (Oil and Gas Industry)

ISQ – Scaffolding (Oil and Gas

Industry)

School of Energy & Amp, Engineering Central

IBTE Kampus Mekanikal

NTEC – Culinary Operations

School of Hospitality & Tourism

IBTE Kampus Sultan Saiful Rijal

ISQ in Welding School

School of Energy & Engineering Satellite

IBTE Kampus Jefri Bolkiah

ISQ in Welding School

School of Energy & Engineering Satellite

IBTE Kampus Sultan Bolkiah

The programmes will be conducted at the IBTE Mechanical campus; IBTE Sultan Saiful Rijal Campus; IBTE Jefri Bolkiah Campus and IBTE Sultan Bolkiah Campus.

Application form can be obtained through the website at ‘ibte.edu.bn/tvecas’ and the closing date for applications is on the 18th of September 2021. Any inquiries on the application process can be contacted via email, ‘tvecas@ibte.edu.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei