A group of youth’s dream of producing a dakwah film finally came true when their film ‘Intiqam’ premiered in Seria, 5th August night.

150 people including local artists watched the film screening at the Grandstand Cinema in Seria. Produced by Marhain Entertainment, the film screening for the public will take place at the end of August, and the date will be announced via social media. According to the film’s producer, Intiqam is filled with life lessons based on Islam that are inculcated in the society’s daily life.

Source: Radio Television Brunei