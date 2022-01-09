Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Indonesia’s relation was further strengthened with the launching of the Rendang Festival. The festival recently launched by the Indonesian Embassy in collaboration with the Indonesian Chef Association in Brunei Darussalam, the festival aimed to raise awareness and give an exposure to culinary experiences.

During the festival, the Indonesian Minang Rendang Cuisine was contested by 30 participants comprising locals, Indonesians and Malaysians. Four juries were appointed to evaluate in terms of taste, presentation, recipes, hygiene and other aspects.

The competition was won by Widia Harahap, from Indonesia. Meanwhile, Abdul Qawi Abdullah, from Brunei Darussalam received a Special Mention.

Source: Radio Television Brunei