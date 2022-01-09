The Pangsura Journal published by the Language and Literature Bureau, DBP acts as a platform for the Journal of the Study and Research of Southeast Asian Literature. In addition, its publication also aims to improve the quality and quantity of DBP’s published journals. Published bi-annually, Jurnal Pangsura contains contributions of articles related to Southeast Asian literature and uses Malay as the language medium.

Currently, the Pangsura Journal continues to grow and enhance relations with countries in Southeast Asia through a dedicated member, the Southeast Asia Literature Council, Mastera. As an efficient and effective recommendation for observers and literary experts in Southeast Asia, the journal’s publication helps to improve the quality of literary works as well as supporting the development of Malay literature in the country and the Malay world in general.

Source: Radio Television Brunei