Implementation of Service Fee Limits

The Ministry of Home Affairs through the Labour Department has enforced the setting of service fee limits for the recruitment of domestic workers at a rate not exceeding $2,000.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its press release explained that all employment agencies currently registered with the Department of Labour that offer recruitment services for each domestic foreign worker at a fee rate exceeding $2,000 are required to re-register their Employment Agency License with the Department of Labour beginning 24th January 2023 until 20th February 2023. While for employment agencies that have previously offered a service fee limit for the recruitment of domestic workers at the rate of $1,500 for a foreign worker is still maintained.

With effect of the implementation, any employment agency that does not re-register their Employment Agency License within the specified period, their Employment Agency License will be cancelled and will not be allowed to conduct any domestic recruitment business. Under Chapter 32 (C) of the Employment Agency Order 2004, any license holder who fails to comply with any provision of his license or any condition of his license may be brought to Court and if convicted may be fined not exceeding $2,000 and for a second or subsequent offences will be imposed a fine not exceeding $5,000, will be sentenced to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 6 months or both.

The public is advised to report to the Labour Department if they found any employment agency that charges a service fee for hiring domestic workers that exceeds the set limit. To obtain a list of employment agencies registered with the Department of Labour according to the fee rates offered, visit the website of the Department of Labour, as indicated. The public can also contact the Employment Agency Division, Department of Labour at 2380256 extension 1074 or email agency.pekerjaan@buruh.gov.bn for more information.

Source: Radio Television Brunei