A house occupied by a family of six in Kampong Sinarubai, Jalan Bengkurong Masin was gutted in a fire yesterday afternoon. There were no casualties or injuries from the fire that occurred around 5 in the afternoon.

The two story concrete home was owned by Awang Jahari bin Matali. According to one of the family members, every occupant was able to save themselves, however, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei