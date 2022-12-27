MoU Signing

Seameo Voctech, SV ends 2022 on a positive note with a new collaboration signed between the Centre and the Singapore National Employers Federation, SNEF yesterday in Singapore.

The MoU underlines the enhanced collaboration towards promoting the Green and Digital TVET for Sustainable Development, training and capacity building programmes, and offering consultancy services to SNEF and its industry partners in Singapore. Signing on behalf of SV was its Centre Director, Awang Alias Haji Abu Bakar, while SNEF was represented by its Deputy Executive Director, Mr Stephen Yee.

Source: Radio Television Brunei