Buyers and consumers are responsible for choosing food, drinks and products which are halal, clean and safe. A Food Officer at the Halal Tarbiyah Unit made the call during a Halal Awareness Programme. She urged the public to play their role in knowing the important ingredients contained in food and drink products.

Dayang Liyana binti Julaihi added during the programme, the participants will learn on critical ingredients in food and drinks products. Apart from that, they will be briefed on how to buy halal certified meat.

The programme also exposed participants on the concept of 'Halalan Thayyiban', discussing on the halal principle, hygiene and safety aspects of food, drink or products. Also shared was the role of the Brunei Islamic Religious Council or MUIB and the Halal Food Control Division as well as product and food issues that have gone viral. The programme organised by the Syariah Affairs Department is held once a month and is open to the public. This morning's programme took place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei