Led by a key investment from Capital TEN, GRAID Technology will enhance and expand industry leading data protection solutions across the OEM and Enterprise markets.

GRAID Announces $15M USD Series A Funding SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GRAID Technology announced today that it has secured a $15 million USD Series A funding round, led by Capital TEN. Additional investors include Cathay Venture Inc., China Investment & Development Company Ltd., Huitung Investments, Neo Capital Investment Corporation Ltd., Paragon Investments Inc., and Yuanta Venture Capital Co. Ltd. This funding round positions GRAID to continue to deliver industry leading data protection products across worldwide OEM and Enterprise markets.

“GRAID is revolutionizing the way that end users look at data protection,” said Le-Chun Wang, President of Capital TEN. “The SupremeRAID™ solution offers unmatched flexibility and performance benefits for today’s data center workloads, plus the adaptability to handle the emerging workloads of tomorrow.”

GRAID Technology is an innovator in Software-Composable Infrastructure (SCI), where compute, storage, and networking resources should be abstracted from their physical locations and managed by software through a web-based interface. SCI makes data center resources as readily available as cloud services and is the foundation for private and hybrid cloud solutions.

“Along with the emergence of NVMe SSD and NVMeoF technologies, we clearly see SupremeRAID™ as a foundational SCI technology to disaggregate storage resources without sacrificing performance and latency,” said founder and CEO of GRAID Technology Leander Yu. “Our investors are focused on growing disruptive technology with huge market potential. We believe that the SupremeRAID™ solution is the most disruptive technology introduced to the storage industry in the last 20 years.”

GRAID Technology is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with an office in Ontario, CA and an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan. Named one of the Ten Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021 by CRN, GRAID SupremeRAID™ performance is breaking world records as the first NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance: a single SupremeRAID™ card delivers 16 million IOPS and 110GB/s of throughput.

Additional Resources:

For more information on GRAID Technology visit www.graidtech.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Andrea Eaken (PR/Marketing)

Email: andrea.eaken@graidtech.com

Tel: 1-800-GRAID-10

Related Images

Image 1: GRAID Announces $15M USD Series A Funding

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment