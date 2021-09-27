Key Companies Covered in the C-Arm & Mini C-Arm Market Research Report Are Ziehm Imaging GmbH, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Eurocolumbus srl, Trivitron Healthcare, Turner Imaging Systems, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Allengers, Hologic, Inc., Orthoscan, Inc., and others., and other key market players.

New York, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), in the year 2019, around 17.9 Million people died from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which represented 32% of all global deaths. Further, according to the statistics by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), by the end of 2050, incidences of hip fracture in men and women are expected to grow by 310% and 240% respectively as compared to the rates in the year 1990. Besides this, in other statistics by the WHO, globally, around 1.71 Billion people have musculoskeletal conditions.

Research Nester, in its repository of market research reports, has recently added a topic on “ Global C-Arm & Mini C-Arm Market ” which is studied for the forecast period 2020-2028. The report elucidates the various strategies adopted by the market players and also includes a detailed analysis of the key market dynamics that are associated with the growth of the market in the coming years.

The elderly population around the world is multiplying every year. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the share of the total population aged 65 and above around the world increased from 6.874% in the year 2000 to 9.318% in the year 2020. With the growing geriatric population, there is a rising concern for the increasing incidences of different types of diseases amongst these individuals worldwide, which in turn, is raising the need for various minimally invasive surgical procedures. The rise in the number of surgeries worldwide is therefore expected to contribute to the demand for surgical equipment, and in turn, drive the growth of the global C-arm & mini C-arm market during the forecast period. The market garnered a revenue of USD 2170.9 Million in the year 2019 and is expected to touch a revenue of USD 3050.6 Million by the end of 2028, by growing with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The global C-arm & mini C-arm market is also projected to grow on account of the growing adoption of robotic surgeries worldwide, backed by the increasing effectiveness of the use of these surgical devices. Between 2012 and 2019, for all general surgery procedures, the use of robotic surgery increased from around 2% to close to 16%.

The global C-arm & mini C-arm market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Out of these regions, the market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The market, which registered a market revenue of USD 835.78 Million in the year 2019, is further expected to garner USD 1149.77 Million by the end of 2028. The market in the region is also expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The market in the region is further divided on the basis of country into the United States and Canada. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in the U.S. is expected to garner the largest market revenue of USD 813.48 Million by the end of 2021. The market in the country is also expected to hold a majority of the market share during the forecast period.

The market in Europe is expected to hold the second-leading share during the forecast period and further attain a market revenue of USD 934.93 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 683.82 Million in 2019. The market in the region is further projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The market in the region is segmented by country into the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, the Netherland, and the Rest of Europe. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in Russia garnered the second-leading share in the year 2019 and registered a market revenue of USD 143.96 Million in the same year. Further, by the end of 2028, the market in the region is expected to reach USD 191.47 Million.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global C-arm & mini C-arm market is segmented on the basis of end user into diagnostic imaging centers, hospitals/surgical centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Out of these, the hospital/surgical centers segment held the highest market share of 30.79% in the year 2019. The growth of the segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing number of hospitals worldwide and the rising need for advanced surgical equipment. According to the statistics by the American Hospital Association (AHA), the total number of hospitals in the U.S. in the year 2019 was recorded to be 6090, which included 5141 numbers of community hospitals, followed by 208 numbers of federal government hospitals, and 116 numbers of other hospitals.

The global C-arm & mini C-arm market is also segmented on the basis of C-arm type, detector type, and by application.

Global C-Arm & Mini C-Arm Market, Segmentation by C-Arm Type

Fixed C-Arm Floor Mounted Ceiling Mounted

Mobile C-Arm Mini C-Arm Pulse-Fluoroscopy Continuous-Fluoroscopy Full Size C-Arm



Global C-Arm & Mini C-Arm Market, Segmentation by Detector Type

Flat-Panel C-Arm

Image-Intensifier C-Arm

Global C-Arm & Mini C-Arm Market, Segmentation by Application

Diagnostic

Urology & Nephrology

Gastroenterology

Cardiology

Others

Surgical

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Neurosurgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Others

Some of the leading players in the global C-arm & mini C-arm market are Ziehm Imaging GmbH, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Eurocolumbus srl, Trivitron Healthcare, Turner Imaging Systems, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Allengers, Hologic, Inc., Orthoscan, Inc., and others.

