​The hoisting of the giant-sized Brunei Darussalam flag marks the start of the nationwide national flag hoisting in conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 74th birthday celebration. The giant-sized Brunei Darussalam flag hoisting ceremony was held yesterday morning at the open area of the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex in the capital. The ceremony commenced with the reading of Surah Al-Fatihah and Doa Selamat by Begawan Mudim Awang Haji Metassim bin Haji Metussin.

Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs as Chairman of the celebration’s executive committee handed over the giant-sized national flag, which measured 3.7 metres by 7.5 metres.

This was followed by the national anthem “Allah Peliharakan Sultan”.

The Minister of Home Affairs then presented national flags and posters on His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 74th birthday celebration to Awang Misle bin Haji Abd Karim, Brunei Muara District Officer; Awang Ramlee bin Haji Jamudin, Belait District Officer; Awang Shamsul Bahrin bin Haji Mohd Hussain, Tutong District Officer; and Pengiran Muhammad Ameer Mubaarak bin Pengiran Haji Hashim, Acting Temburong District Officer.

The giant-sized national flag will continue fly proudly in the capital until the 22nd of this month. Also, starting on the 8th until the 22nd of July, Pengiran-Pengiran and those bestowed with titles are to hoist their personal flags, and members of the public should hoist the national flag.

