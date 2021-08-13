As precautionary measures and in assisting the government in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the Ministry of Religious Affairs through the Department of Mosque Affairs informs that any party who wishes to perform funeral rites for non-COVID-19 patients can do so at several selected mosques nationwide.

Following the Ministry of Health’s restrictions on mass gatherings, families who will attend the rite at the mosque and cemetery must take precautionary measures to avoid infection. Among the measures include allowing only close family members and not more than 15 people to attend the rite, subject to any changes, and adhering to the Standard Operating Procedure stipulated by the Ministry of Health. Performing the funeral rite prayer must be done at the lobby or suitable location, and not in the prayer hall.

Source: Radio Television Brunei