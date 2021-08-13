The Ministry of Health has received a number of contributions that were made as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility and private donations from donors. This is to assist the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, specifically the Ministry of Health in together curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Yang Dimuliakan Pehin Kapitan Lela Diraja Dato Paduka Goh King Chin presented a cheque amounting to 300 thousand dollars.

Meanwhile, Hua Ho Group of Companies presented a 300-thousand dollar cheque by Law Haw Wei; Lau How Teck and Lau How Kun. Members of the public who wish to make any donation can contact the Ministry of Health’s Emergency Operation Centre.

Source: Radio Television Brunei