Cooperation from the public is needed to achieve the strategy of ‘Operasi Pulih’ in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy stated the matter during the Media Conference on the Latest COVID-19 Situation, question and answer session.

Following the increase in the number of individuals violating the directive, several assessments will be considered whether to increase the rate of fines or other methods. However this is subject to the assessment results of ‘Operasi Pulih’ which will end on the 17th of October 2021.

Source: Radio Television Brunei