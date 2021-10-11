In together enlivening and commemorating the birth of Our Great Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam, the dikir continues to resound at mosques, suraus and religious halls nationwide. A number of mosques, suraus and religious halls have taken the initiative to hold Dikir Syarafil Anam ceremonies virtually. The Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Mosque Takmir Committee, in Kampung Sungai Akar, held such a ceremony on 8th October night.

Among those joining was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism as the Patron of the Mosque’s Takmir. Also participating was Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Meanwhile, the members of the Lambak Mosque Youth Committee in Berakas also held a similar virtual ceremony. Aong those joining was Awang Haji Ali Yusri bin Haji Abd Ghafor, who also delivered a short talk or tazkirah titled: “Rasulullah Di Hati Pemberi Syafaat Dan Contoh Teladan Ummah”. The programme included a qasidah presentation.

Several mosques, suraus and religious halls also held similar ceremonies online. Among them were Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque and Kampung Pintu Malim Mosque in Brunei Muara District; Kampung Telisai Mosque and Kampung Penanjong Mosque in Tutong as well as Kampung Selangan Mosque in Temburong District.

