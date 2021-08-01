The Festive Stage performances held in conjunction with His Majesty’s 75th birthday celebration continued on 31st July night.

The festive stage in the capital was highlighted by the ‘Malam Jalinan Nada Seri Keputeraan’. It was organised by the Kampung Kulapis and Kampung Jerudong ‘A’ Consultative Councils.

Meanwhile the Islamic Aspiration Night Performance was held at the Tutong District’s Festive Stage. The performance was conducted by Sufri Bolkiah Secondary School and Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Secondary School.

A forum titled ‘Raja Kesayangan Rakyat’ further enlivened the festive stage at Bangar Town wharf in Temburong District. The forum among others touched on His Majesty’s sovereignty and wisdom as a renowned Islamic leader. It was organised by the Temburong District Religious Affairs Office.

Source: Radio Television Brunei